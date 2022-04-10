PotlatchDeltic Co. Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share (NASDAQ:PCH)

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for PotlatchDeltic in a report issued on Wednesday, April 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.94. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PotlatchDeltic’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 31.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PotlatchDeltic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Shares of PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $51.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.23. PotlatchDeltic has a twelve month low of $48.82 and a twelve month high of $65.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 9,909 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter valued at $105,693,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 560,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,745,000 after purchasing an additional 69,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile (Get Rating)

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.