Poseidon Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $52,707.00 (QQQ)

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One Poseidon Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Poseidon Network has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. Poseidon Network has a total market capitalization of $13.51 million and $52,707.00 worth of Poseidon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001719 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00047813 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000063 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Poseidon Network

Poseidon Network is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2019. Poseidon Network’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,202,875,408 coins. Poseidon Network’s official website is poseidon.network . The Reddit community for Poseidon Network is https://reddit.com/r/QQQ_Poseidon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Poseidon Network’s official Twitter account is @qqqtoken . The official message board for Poseidon Network is medium.com/poseidonnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Products of the Poseidon Network are positioned as a worldwide decentralized P2P infrastructure, including: Decentralized CDN, Distributed Storage, Distributed Content Delivering, TEE…etc. The POSEIDON NETWORK is the world's first CDN hybrid blockchain application platform, which is built on the concept of Internet of Things.The Poseidon Network runs on a dual-token system: Security token – PSD, and utility token – QQQ. The PSD token is anchored to the real value of POSEIDON NETWORK mainnet including all of the devices – NAS, desktops, mobiles, IoTs…etc – and network resources – bandwidth, storage, computations…etc. If you own PSD token, you own some duty and rights to the mainnet, likewise, legal citizen in the world of Poseidon Network. It means that, you have the right to vote or, even more, amend the law, which are smart contracts in this case, on governance layer. The QQQ is the utility token of the Poseidon Network platform. “

Poseidon Network Coin Trading

