Polychain Monsters Price Tops $3.48 on Top Exchanges (PMON)

Polychain Monsters (PMON) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Polychain Monsters has a market capitalization of $11.85 million and $718,782.00 worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polychain Monsters coin can now be bought for approximately $3.48 or 0.00008126 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Polychain Monsters has traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Polychain Monsters

Polychain Monsters is a coin. It launched on March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,166,468 coins and its circulating supply is 3,410,185 coins. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

Buying and Selling Polychain Monsters

