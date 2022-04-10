Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company. It focused on the acquisition and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses and light industrial properties, primarily located in secondary and select primary markets. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PLYM. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a market perform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.50.

Shares of PLYM opened at $25.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.66 million, a PE ratio of -27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a twelve month low of $17.09 and a twelve month high of $32.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. This is a boost from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -93.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,654,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,386,000 after purchasing an additional 28,240 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,315,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,096,000 after purchasing an additional 135,983 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 32.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,358,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,908,000 after acquiring an additional 333,952 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,063,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,016,000 after acquiring an additional 208,712 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 956,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,619,000 after acquiring an additional 39,152 shares during the period. 83.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

