Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 206,394 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,664 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $5,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLUG. First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in Plug Power by 14.3% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Plug Power by 2.5% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 13,443 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Plug Power by 49.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Plug Power by 0.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 72,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Plug Power by 53.3% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

PLUG opened at $26.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of -31.73 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 10.58 and a quick ratio of 9.94. Plug Power Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $46.50.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.20). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 91.56%. The business had revenue of $161.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLUG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $44.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.48.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the mobility, material handling, and stationary power markets in North America and internationally. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

