Playgroundz (IOG) Hits 1-Day Volume of $13.00

Playgroundz (IOG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. In the last seven days, Playgroundz has traded up 23.6% against the dollar. One Playgroundz coin can now be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Playgroundz has a total market cap of $171,326.91 and approximately $13.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Playgroundz Coin Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. The official website for Playgroundz is www.playgroundz.io . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Playgroundz is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog

Playgroundz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playgroundz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playgroundz using one of the exchanges listed above.

