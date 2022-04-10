PIXEL (PXL) Hits One Day Volume of $106.00

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. PIXEL has a total market cap of $1.33 million and $106.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIXEL coin can currently be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PIXEL has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,795.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.03 or 0.00764163 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.85 or 0.00202944 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00006067 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00020919 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL Profile

PIXEL (PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

Buying and Selling PIXEL

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

