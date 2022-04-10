Piper Sandler Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research note issued on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.36. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $116.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.24 million. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.54% and a net margin of 13.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share.

GHL has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

Shares of NYSE GHL opened at $14.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $259.76 million, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.81. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $20.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

In other Greenhill & Co., Inc. news, CEO Scott L. Bok acquired 19,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.45 per share, with a total value of $360,531.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GHL. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 34.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 21,870 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 6.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA raised its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 1.4% in the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,308,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,132,000 after purchasing an additional 18,070 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

