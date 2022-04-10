Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $185.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PIPR. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $194.00 to $182.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Piper Sandler Companies stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.26. The stock had a trading volume of 186,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,050. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.39. Piper Sandler Companies has a one year low of $110.45 and a one year high of $193.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.60 and its 200 day moving average is $156.78.

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $7.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.05 by $2.79. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 36.22%. The business had revenue of $648.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PIPR. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.97% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

