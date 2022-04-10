Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Shares Sold by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian lowered its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,977 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 14.4% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 764,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,275,000 after acquiring an additional 96,522 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 313.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 334,120 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after buying an additional 253,362 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 327,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after buying an additional 31,882 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 150,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 22,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 98,687 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:MHI opened at $10.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.65. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $13.21.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 18th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

