Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. reduced its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 160,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,771,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $2,274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on RHP. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.17.

Shares of NYSE RHP opened at $86.22 on Friday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.64 and a 1-year high of $98.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.83 and a 200-day moving average of $87.65.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $377.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.16 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 1,684.43% and a negative net margin of 18.84%. The company’s revenue was up 198.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

