Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Takes $256,000 Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 107.5% during the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 147.6% during the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nucor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.33.

In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total transaction of $432,207.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,600 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total transaction of $556,488.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,302. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $150.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $75.60 and a 52 week high of $157.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.33.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.45 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 18.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 8.55%.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

