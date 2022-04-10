Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Makes New $222,000 Investment in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $510,318,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 99.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,554,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $889,524,000 after purchasing an additional 775,700 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 63.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $992,770,000 after purchasing an additional 677,746 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $296,539,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 40.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 951,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $619,097,000 after purchasing an additional 274,306 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $491.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.13. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $466.06 and a fifty-two week high of $731.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $545.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $601.66.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 32.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 18.69%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $597.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $770.00 to $725.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $583.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $722.42.

In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total value of $300,988.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,937 shares of company stock worth $8,217,843. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

