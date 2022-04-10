Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Invests $203,000 in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,056,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $271,372,000 after acquiring an additional 567,239 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,480,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $459,317,000 after acquiring an additional 141,643 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 371,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,929,000 after acquiring an additional 36,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $140.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $125.69 and a one year high of $174.16. The stock has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($0.02). Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.97%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DGX shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.58.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total transaction of $842,087.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $347,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

