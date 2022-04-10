Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $452,000 Stock Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,711 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Bank lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 107,456 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,001,000 after buying an additional 21,386 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 47,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,476,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in TC Energy by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 24,545 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at $58.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.63 billion, a PE ratio of 39.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.47 and its 200 day moving average is $51.21. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $44.77 and a 1 year high of $59.06.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 14.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.708 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 192.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TRP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.64.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

