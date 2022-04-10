Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $342,000 Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 548.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 37,290 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 7.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 633,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,767,000 after buying an additional 42,986 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 28.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,034,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,857,000 after buying an additional 455,692 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 5.4% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 106.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SCCO opened at $73.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.76. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $54.92 and a 1 year high of $83.29.

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 31.07%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SCCO. StockNews.com began coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.75.

In other news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total transaction of $14,988,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Copper Profile (Get Rating)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.