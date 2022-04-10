Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Cuts Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. cut its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 2,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 425.0% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRNA opened at $160.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.23 and its 200-day moving average is $235.18. The stock has a market cap of $64.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.01 and a twelve month high of $497.49.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 140.21% and a net margin of 66.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.57 EPS for the current year.

MRNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus lowered their target price on Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Moderna in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America upgraded Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.86.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $1,980,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 214,054 shares of company stock worth $36,480,864. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

