Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Buys Shares of 2,415 Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 28,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 114,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,858,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,872,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,105,000 after acquiring an additional 15,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $3,251,000.

NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $88.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.99. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.34 and a fifty-two week high of $95.90.

