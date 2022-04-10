Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Acquires New Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 762.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 287 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $347,215.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total value of $842,087.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

DGX opened at $140.00 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $125.69 and a one year high of $174.16. The company has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.65.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($0.02). Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.97%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $190.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.58.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

