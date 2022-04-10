Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 414 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 48.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,610,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,823 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,733,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,549,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,770,000 after purchasing an additional 411,197 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,763,000 after purchasing an additional 300,601 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,225.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 311,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,152,000 after purchasing an additional 298,261 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $206.53 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.57 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $208.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.82.

