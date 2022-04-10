Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 4,767 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,767 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.05% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $17,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 27.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,720,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,283,443,000 after acquiring an additional 811,220 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 66.7% in the third quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 750,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,718,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 549,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,171 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 18.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 372,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,844,000 after acquiring an additional 58,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 292,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,363,000 after acquiring an additional 13,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $347.37. The company had a trading volume of 4,535,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,882,966. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $343.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $350.14. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $322.68 and a 1-year high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.