Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 562 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $9,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,398,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $684,205,000 after buying an additional 503,833 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 341.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,846,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,718,000 after buying an additional 1,427,400 shares during the period. Casdin Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 24.3% in the third quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,728,000 after buying an additional 215,000 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $52,637,000. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $46,240,000. 75.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

SRPT stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.94. The stock had a trading volume of 589,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,472. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.31 and a 52 week high of $101.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of -17.11 and a beta of 1.30.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.09. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.28% and a negative net margin of 59.67%. The firm had revenue of $201.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.15 EPS for the current year.

SRPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.