Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 2,676 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DGRO. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.43. 2,439,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,579,792. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.31. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $48.93 and a 1-year high of $56.42.

