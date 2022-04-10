Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 106.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 148.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $34,435,726.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.62.

Shares of ITW stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $203.65. The stock had a trading volume of 821,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,818. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.86 and a 12 month high of $249.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 74.43%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

