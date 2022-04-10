Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $8.97 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,588 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 193.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 195.1% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.23. 1,082,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,152,531. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.15. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $60.74 and a 12-month high of $79.23.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.