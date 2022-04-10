Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $7.92 Million Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,030 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Nexstar Media Group worth $7,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 123.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 35.1% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 24.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 265,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,275,000 after acquiring an additional 51,627 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 68,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,442,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NXST shares. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $187.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.00.

In other news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 248,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.34, for a total transaction of $42,330,512.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director John R. Muse sold 10,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total transaction of $2,014,063.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 301,672 shares of company stock worth $51,997,969 in the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NXST traded down $1.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $173.00. 426,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,981. The business’s fifty day moving average is $181.12 and its 200 day moving average is $164.96. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.87 and a fifty-two week high of $192.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $1.32. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 31.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.93%.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

