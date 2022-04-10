Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $3.60 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJH. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $320,000. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 41,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,040,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $260.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,489,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,485. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $264.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.40. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $247.69 and a twelve month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

