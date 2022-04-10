Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $3.15 Million Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,373 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 135.5% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 71.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SCHW. Bank of America began coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.39.

SCHW stock traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.69. 6,617,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,015,626. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $63.46 and a 52-week high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.10 and a 200-day moving average of $83.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.37%.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $5,404,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 1,420 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total value of $126,990.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 639,601 shares of company stock valued at $57,526,286. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

