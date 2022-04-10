Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $2.05 Million Stock Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,760 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JEF. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,570 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 147,950 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $727,000. Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 146,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,426,000 after purchasing an additional 14,268 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 16,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the period. 69.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of JEF stock traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $32.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,748,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223,825. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.40. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.99 and a 12 month high of $44.47.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 14.20%. Jefferies Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 22.94%.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Jones purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.48 per share, with a total value of $334,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Melissa Weiler purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.49 per share, for a total transaction of $149,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

