Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $17.62 Million Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,850 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $17,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Blackstone by 9.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,989,163,000 after buying an additional 1,691,281 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Blackstone by 30.2% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,334,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $736,843,000 after buying an additional 1,471,093 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Blackstone by 8.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,924,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,085,321,000 after buying an additional 1,348,941 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Blackstone by 66.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,882,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $218,953,000 after buying an additional 751,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Blackstone by 48.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,774,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $206,488,000 after buying an additional 577,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Shares of BX traded down $0.67 on Friday, reaching $114.97. 2,695,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,275,809. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.28. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $149.78.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.37. Blackstone had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.25%.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $4,121,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 5,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $313,604.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 758,862 shares of company stock valued at $48,643,887 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.82.

Blackstone Profile (Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.