Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $14.91 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 127,471 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $14,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,407,000 after acquiring an additional 396,104 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 141.1% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 32.3% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 472,252 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $52,094,000 after buying an additional 115,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $1.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.52. The stock had a trading volume of 9,279,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,849,834. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $78.92 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.90.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.83%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $105.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

