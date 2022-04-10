Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $13.92 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $13,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. E&G Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 20,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 290,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,513,000 after buying an additional 22,081 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 116,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,408,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,963.8% in the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 35,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after buying an additional 33,542 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RSP stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,334,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,109,019. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.86. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $144.17 and a one year high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

