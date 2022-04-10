Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $10.87 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,333 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $10,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,187 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,831 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 3,590 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.09.

CVS traded up $3.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.61. 7,756,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,769,393. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.33. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.30 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The stock has a market cap of $140.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.80.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.91%.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $7,361,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 6,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $660,431.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 209,193 shares of company stock worth $22,168,897. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

