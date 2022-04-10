Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,677 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.37% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $7,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 76.9% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA XME traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.37. 4,088,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,752,952. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $63.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.67.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

