Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Decreases Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,909 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 904.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TJX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on TJX Companies from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on TJX Companies from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.14.

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,604,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,246,245. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $72.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.92 and a 1-year high of $77.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.99.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.52%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

