Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys 2,479 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Lynch Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,788,000. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,290,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 77,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,242,000 after purchasing an additional 18,611 shares during the period. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EMR traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.57. 3,660,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,573,767. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.10 and a 200 day moving average of $94.58. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $86.72 and a twelve month high of $105.99. The company has a market capitalization of $56.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EMR. Royal Bank of Canada raised Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer raised Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

In related news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

