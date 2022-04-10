Pinkcoin Trading 10.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PINK)

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $845,798.31 and approximately $33.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $112.43 or 0.00264175 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00012327 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004951 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000636 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00022090 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $284.77 or 0.00669146 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000057 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

Pinkcoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 460,675,391 coins and its circulating supply is 435,414,955 coins. Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

