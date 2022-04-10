PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PHX Minerals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PHX Minerals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.88.

NYSE PHX opened at $2.92 on Wednesday. PHX Minerals has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $4.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.65 and a 200-day moving average of $2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $100.74 million, a PE ratio of -292.00 and a beta of 0.81.

PHX Minerals ( NYSE:PHX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.15 million. PHX Minerals had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 1.75%. As a group, analysts predict that PHX Minerals will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHX. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in PHX Minerals by 150.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,396 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in PHX Minerals by 137.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,479 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 16,479 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PHX Minerals by 5,754.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,271 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 28,771 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PHX Minerals by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,098 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 14,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG3 Management LLC lifted its holdings in PHX Minerals by 130.3% during the 4th quarter. SG3 Management LLC now owns 75,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 323,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.96% of the company’s stock.

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded on December 3, 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

