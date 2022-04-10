Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Rating) will announce ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Phunware’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.05). Phunware posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Phunware will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.07). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Phunware.

Get Phunware alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PHUN shares. TheStreet cut Phunware from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Phunware from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Phunware from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Phunware by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,177,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 116,646 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Phunware in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Phunware in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phunware in the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Phunware in the fourth quarter worth $315,000. Institutional investors own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHUN traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.20. 2,332,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,367,655. The company has a market cap of $213.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 12.68. Phunware has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $24.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

About Phunware (Get Rating)

Phunware, Inc engages in the development of a Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform, an enterprise cloud platform for mobile devices. It provides companies the products, solutions, data, and services necessary to engage, manage, and monetize mobile application portfolios and audiences at scale. Its platform also allows for the licensing and creation of category-defining mobile experiences for brands and their application users worldwide.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phunware (PHUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phunware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phunware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.