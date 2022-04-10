Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 54.7% in the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 81.6% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

PSX stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,686,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,569,029. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $94.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $40.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.60.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $33.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.11 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.16) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 124.32%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.73.

In related news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total transaction of $701,472.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $1,080,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,469 shares of company stock valued at $12,955,593 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

