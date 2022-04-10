PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 374,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,563 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $4,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in PG&E by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 38,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at about $390,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at about $755,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in PG&E by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 487,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

In other PG&E news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 40,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $483,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PG&E in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on PG&E from $17.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PG&E from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PG&E has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.92.

Shares of NYSE PCG traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.84. 27,979,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,517,564. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.65, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.33. PG&E Co. has a 1-year low of $8.24 and a 1-year high of $13.19.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 10.07% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

