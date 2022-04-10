Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $55.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PFE. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Pfizer from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $55.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.59. The firm has a market cap of $311.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.77. Pfizer has a 1 year low of $35.90 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of The West boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 107,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 19,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $1,455,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 541,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,969,000 after purchasing an additional 20,514 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 39,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

