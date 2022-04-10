Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Holdings Increased by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,206 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 410,828,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,669,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780,033 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 241,360,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,381,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,443 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,593,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,272,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211,904 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,875,532,000 after buying an additional 1,582,052 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 28.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,980,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,977,614,000 after buying an additional 10,270,562 shares during the period. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.17. 24,612,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,069,478. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.95 and its 200-day moving average is $50.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.90 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $311.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.77.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pfizer (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.