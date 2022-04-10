Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Holdings Decreased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 780,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,107 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 0.8% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $46,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Bank of America upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $55.17. 24,612,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,069,478. The company has a market cap of $311.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.59. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.90 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

