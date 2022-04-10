Petroteq Energy (CVE:PQE) Shares Up 5.4%

Petroteq Energy Inc. (CVE:PQE – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.20. 3,653,923 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 136% from the average session volume of 1,548,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$127.20 million and a PE ratio of -8.48.
Petroteq Energy Company Profile (CVE:PQE)
