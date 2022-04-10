PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $269.34 Million

Brokerages predict that PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) will report $269.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for PetIQ’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $270.00 million and the lowest is $268.20 million. PetIQ posted sales of $254.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PetIQ will report full-year sales of $985.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $978.90 million to $991.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PetIQ.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $196.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.53 million. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 8.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PETQ. Truist Financial reduced their price target on PetIQ from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on PetIQ from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PetIQ presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PETQ. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PetIQ by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in PetIQ by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in PetIQ by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 6.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PETQ traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $24.01. 140,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,939. PetIQ has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $46.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.57 and a 200 day moving average of $22.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $706.13 million, a P/E ratio of -44.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.51.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

