Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Shares Gap Up to $2.99

Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.99, but opened at $3.12. Paysafe shares last traded at $3.43, with a volume of 207,971 shares trading hands.

PSFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen upgraded Paysafe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Paysafe from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price target on Paysafe from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Paysafe from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Paysafe from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paysafe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.13.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSFE. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Paysafe by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,883,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,913,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641,853 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paysafe by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,956,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600,577 shares during the last quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,350,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paysafe by 3,475.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,950,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caspian Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,139,000.

About Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE)

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.

