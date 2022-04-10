Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Paycor HCM Inc. creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc. is based in CINCINNATI. “

PYCR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Paycor HCM in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on Paycor HCM in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Paycor HCM in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Paycor HCM from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Paycor HCM in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.88.

PYCR stock opened at $27.97 on Wednesday. Paycor HCM has a fifty-two week low of $22.76 and a fifty-two week high of $39.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.27.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $103.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.58 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Paycor HCM will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Paycor HCM in the third quarter worth $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Paycor HCM in the third quarter worth $35,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Paycor HCM in the third quarter worth $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Paycor HCM in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Paycor HCM in the third quarter worth $62,000. 18.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paycor HCM, Inc provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Core HCM and Payroll, a calculation engine that enables real-time changes in payroll processing; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution; and Employee Engagement, a solution with interactive learning tools and AI-powered surveys.

