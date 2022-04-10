Paul W. Hoelscher Sells 215,335 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Stock

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 215,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $23,689,003.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $113.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a PE ratio of 50.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.12. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a twelve month low of $83.42 and a twelve month high of $120.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.79.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.90 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HZNP. Trust Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 2,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.8% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

HZNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile (Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

