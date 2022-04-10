Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.33.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Paramount Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Paramount Group from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $10.50 in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 5,826 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 75.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 711,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,398,000 after buying an additional 306,434 shares during the period. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 15.8% during the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 15,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 13.8% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 145,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 17,637 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Paramount Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PGRE opened at $10.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.32 and a beta of 1.11. Paramount Group has a 52-week low of $7.79 and a 52-week high of $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 4.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.34.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $184.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.88 million. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. Paramount Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paramount Group will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.0775 dividend. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Paramount Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is currently -344.41%.

Paramount Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

